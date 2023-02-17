Woman stung to death by bees in Siaya





A woman has died after she was attacked by a swarm of bees in Miyare Karadolo village in West Ugenya, Siaya County.

The tragic incident happened after a tractor Ms Patricia Atieno Owino had hired to plough her land hit a bee hive.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Mr Billian Ojiwa, a grandson of the deceased, said her grandmother was unable to flee from the bees.

“Everyone else managed to flee the scene after the tractor hit a hive where the bees were living and they started attacking people,” said Mr Ojiwa who contested for the Mathare parliamentary seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – How gospel artistes failed to give Ilagosa decent sendoff

He said his grandmother died at a hospital in Siaya County, where she had been admitted.

Mr Ojiwa said the incident took place just three weeks after the family buried her grandmother’s son who died while in the US.

His body stayed in the US for two months as the family sought for funds to ferry the body back to Kenya.

Also read: KQ passenger arrested in India with Sh127 million heroin

During his burial the family said that it was seeking financial support in order to ensure that the body is brought to the country.

It was later flown to Kisumu County and he was laid to rest in his home in Siaya County.

“My grandmother has just gone a few weeks after our uncle also died. The two have been a great pillar in the family and also ensured that things worked out for everyone,” Mr Ojiwa said, adding that the two deaths had broken the family into pieces.