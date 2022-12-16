World Cup final: How to avoid online scammers and enjoy the final game

This combination photo shows Argentina's forward Lionel Messi (left) and France Kylian Mbappe. Argentina will play France in the final of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Doha on December 18, 2022. AFP PHOTO

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the 2022 Fifa World Cup final match on Sunday December 18, 2022. If you are among those waiting for that ‘big’ day to support either France or Argentina, you need to be on the lookout for online scammers.

Because this is a huge event that will be followed by millions of fans around the world, cybercriminals are also throwing their hooks to make a ‘big’ catch.

According to Fifa president Gianni Infantino, Sunday’s final is going to be the most-watched in the tournament’s history. And because many people will be busy streaming online, scammers will also be having a field day stealing valuable personal data or money.

According to Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, such large international events inevitably attract a variety of scammers, who skillfully take advantage of people’s trust.

Commenting on the issue, Olga Svistunova, Web Content analyst at Kaspersky, said that people should be very careful and cautious, lest they be ‘fooled’ by scammers.

“The related scams can take a number of diverse forms – from the sale of fake tickets to sports betting. In such cases, fans should be as vigilant as possible, as we know there is no such thing as a free lunch. A reliable security solution can also be a good option to help weed out fraudulent schemes and keep personal data protected,” Svistunova said.

To be on the safe side, therefore, fans should avoid purchasing tickets from unknown sites to minimise chances of buying fake tickets.

Fans should also be on the look for fake bookmarks. People place bets hoping to guess the winning team, or the score that will end the match and hit a big jackpot. Fraudsters will likewise be trying to take advantage of the excitement of fans by creating fake sweepstakes.

To avoid being scammed, save money and keep personal data private, Kaspersky experts advises online users to check any link before clicking.

It is also of paramount importance for online users to protect their data and finances as well as using security mechanism that prevent theft of sensitive data, including financial details.

