Wyre puzzled by how clout chasing aids Kenyan musicians careers





Legendary rapper and singer Kevin Wyre says he is struggling to understand what value publicity stunts bring when promoting new music releases.

It’s a strategy that has been rampantly employed with the current generation of musicians whenever pushing for their new music releases.

Wyre, whose music career spans over two decades, says he is yet to understand how the tactic works and if indeed, it translates into any meaningful conversion as far as new music releases are concerned.

“I am not very much into the kiki thing (publicity stunts) because I’m from the generation of artistes who valued sales of music, or how many fans you can pull to buy tickets to your shows. I am from that school of thought; for me, that is what was a gauge of what a successful artiste is, and I still try to maintain that to date.” Wyre says.

He, however, says he does respect the new publicity stunt as a marketing strategy.

“There is now a new generation with the kiki thing that may be working for them, it’s a new marketing strategy, different times, different methods and I respect that but I will stick to the old school ways of how we used to do things.” He adds.

The legendary musician has had a successful music career spanning over two decades. Wyre burst into the limelight in the early 2000s as part of the Neccessary Noise group, which also featured longtime friend rapper and singer Nazizi Hirji