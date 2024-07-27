Yemi Alade ropes in Femi One, Konshens for her 10th album





Nigerian Afrobeat singer Yemi Alade has roped in Kenyan rapper Femi One on her 10 studio album release.

The album titled ‘Rebel Queen’ features 16 tracks with several collaborations with artists across the globe including Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, reggae icon Ziggy Marley and Kenyan rapper Femi One on the track ‘Baddie Remix’.

Yemi also features legendary Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo on the track ‘African Woman’ and Congolese star singer Innoss’B in ‘Lipeka’.

The second single off the new album, ‘Peace & Love’ features the eight-time 8 Grammy-winning Ziggy.

It is a reggae-infused duet imagining a borderless Africa in a utopia where war, disease, and injustice would not exist but peace and love.

From AfroPop, Dancehall, Amapiano, Lingala, and Afrobeats to Reggae and R&B, ‘Rebel Queen’ is a cocktail of different genres with multiple flavors that seeks to appeal to every single music lover from any corner of the world.

“I was inspired by the core African music of Highlife and different genres that got us excited as Africans. I created this album with the sole purpose of creating music I grew up loving. And the variety I have grown to love now.” Yemi says.

Commenting on the choice of the title of her 10th album, Yemi who burst into the limelight a decade ago with her continent hit song ‘Jonny’, had this to say,

“To be a Rebel is to travel the path less traveled. To Rebel is to continuously be true to oneself even when one’s personal choices are not regarded as popular opinion.”

‘Tomorrow’ the first single release of the ‘Rebel Queen’ album has so far clocked over 7.5 Million YouTube Views.