Yes, I used pepper spray! Woman alleged to have assaulted Joyce Wa Mama speaks 





One Katerina Murigi, the woman alleged to have assaulted popular Kikuyu Benga singer Joyce Wa Mama has come out to give her side of the story.

Katerina claims that the truth as to what transpired has been cooked up for clout.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the professional cake baker said that her name has been ruined by what she terms lies that have been spread around about her on social media, which ultimately affects her business as well.

“It was a lie because at first, they said it was an acid attack, and then later in a recent interview they did, they said it was pepper spray. So how it has turned from acid attack to pepper spray is not adding up, but they have spoilt my name, and they have spoilt my brand’s name,” said Katerina.

She went on to narrate the events that occurred at the time of the incident saying;

“They assaulted me, actually I have injuries from being assaulted by Wa Mama’s guys. I was doing that for self-defence after the guys had attacked me and taken my phone.”

Katerina added that the men, believed to have been Joyce Wa Mama’s escort snatched her phone away from her in an attempt to delete proof of her conversation with Kikuyu singer Wanja Asali.

“I told them that I was not going to leave the place without my phone, which I believe they had taken to delete the conversations we had with Wanja Asali, because I had talked to Wanja and she confirmed she was seated there, and I was going to join them and I did not even know Joyce was there at the VIP lounge,” she explained.

She further divulged that she had no choice but to use her pepper spray in self-defence after the unidentified men assaulted her.

“I was not going to meet Joyce, and I had nothing to do with Joyce. I was going to see Wanja but after the guys they were with together roughed me up, that’s when I used my pepper spray to demand my phone and stop them from assaulting me.”

How it all started

Katerina narrated, “I did not make Joyce Wa Mama’s cake, I had made it for another client at a club close to the one Joyce was at.

So after my client’s party was over, and Wanja was performing there, I asked Wanja if she was heading home because we knew each other and had met a couple of times before.

She told me that she was heading to Joyce Wa Mama’s party instead.

I left Mayors Resort and went to join Wanja at Joyce’s party because I had called her and told her that I would give her a call and check if she’d still be there so that I join her.

I called her and asked her if she was still there and she said yes, so I picked a cab and went.

When I got there, I called her and asked her where she was seated and she directed me to the VIP lounge. I went and sat at a table next to hers because it was empty.

That’s where those men, I think they were two or three, came to harass me saying that they didn’t know me.

I told them that Wanja had invited me and even pulled out my phone to show them.

The moment I showed them the call logs, they snatched the phone and I think they wanted to delete the call logs so that there isn’t any evidence that I was speaking to Wanja.

The manager and the bouncers knew me so they came to defend me. By that time I had already been beaten up.”

Wanja and Katerina’s friendship

Katerina added that all the while, Wanja acted like she did not know her and simply watched her get roughed up by Joyce Wa Mama’s men.

“All this time Wanja was just seated there and pretended like she had not even talked to me.

When I was walking out while holding on to the stair rail, one of the guys held my hand and I immediately reached out for my pepper spray. Joyce was not anywhere close,” she said.

According to Katerina, she and Wanja met back in May where Wanja suggested they exchange contacts to do business together in the future.

“We met back in May. We exchanged contacts at the time, I had baked a cake for another musician and when she saw me she asked if I was the one who baked the cake and I told her yes.

She asked if we could exchange contacts just in case she might want to order a cake in the future,” she said.

“After that, we met like four times again at different events, maybe when she was performing or birthday celebrations because musicians hire me a lot to bake them cakes.”

