You are free to shout on the streets and go home Gachagua tells Azimio leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of County Assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses members of County Assemblies from five counties in the central region at his Sagana residence in Nyeri County on April 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





As Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Mr Raila Odinga jetted back into the country today ahead of planned demonstrations by the opposition next week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has given the greenlight, but with conditions.

Speaking on Friday in Nairobi during the official opening of Grain Bulk Handlers Limited, an event that was also attended by President William Ruto, the DP said Azimio supporters will be allowed to come to the streets only if they will shout and go back to their homes peacefully.

At the same time, the Deputy President assured Kenyans and investors that the country is safe and secure.

Also read: Destroyed fence on Uhuru’s Northlands farm repaired

“For those who are saying they will go to the streets, they are welcome to go and make noise and go home. Let them not dare destroy public and private property. That will not be allowed because we are a responsible government,” Gachagua said.

“They are invited to go to the streets, wear sufurias on the head and shout to the rooftop and quietly go home join their families and watch what they were doing on the television with their families,” he continued.

He also asked Kenyans to go on with their work and ignore Azimio’s demonstrations.

Also read: Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho in mourning

Azimio la Umoja has announced plans of resuming their defiance protests against the Kenya Kwanza government over what they have termed as failure by President Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living.

The opposition coalition has also been demanding the opening of the IEBC server, which they believe will determine the winner of last year’s presidential election.

The bipartisan talks that were supposed to solve the issues raised by Azimio collapsed at an early stage following disagreement from both sides over the inclusion of some Members of Parliament.

Mr Odinga arrived in the country on Friday morning after a short stay in Dubai and was due to address residents of Kibra. Early this week, Azimio leaders informed the OCS in Nairobi Central Police Station about their scheduled protests that they plan to hold on the streets of Nairobi.

Also read: David Murathe – I’ll receive Raila at JKIA and attend maandamano