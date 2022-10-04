You are going to be lonely: Lillian Muli’s dark side of the media industry





TV personality Lillian Muli has shared her two cents to young media aspirants about the reality of the Kenyan media industry.

The media personality divulges that the media industry is not what many people make it out to be and that her many years of experience have given her insight on some things that she thought wise to share with young practising journalists.

According to Muli, the media space tends to get lonely and sometimes one’s pockets will run dry because of the societal pressure to live up to expectations.

“If I had to do this again, would I do it? Yes, I would, but I would do it differently. If you come into this industry without a mentor, you’re going to into a lot of trouble.

Also read: Kamene reveals awkward moment between Betty Kyallo and ex, Nick Ndeda in first public meeting

You are going to be lonely most of the time. You are going to be broke sometimes because you’re going to try and live up to the expectations of what society sees you as,” said Muli.

The mother of two went further to say that society brands journalists as celebrities but in reality, it’s just a job like any other.

She advised that in getting into the media space, one has to think of their own brand.

“I find it weird when journalists say, ‘Thank you my fans’, because, in Nairobi, this space made us think that we are celebrities and essentially, what we are is journalists. So I just feel for anybody coming into this space, you need to really think about your brand,” she added.

She also stated that getting into media, one should think of what they want to be identified by she has learnt from her mistakes because she was doing everything in the media space and she lost herself somewhere in between.

“I have learned from my mistakes. I am happy that there are brands that want to work with me, but that’s because I had to tone down a lot. Being very intentional about being a certain type of brand, knowing what you want to do from politics to social issues,” she noted.

The TV girl went on to confess that she lost her way at some point, but after toning it down a little managed to identify her strength as a journalist.

“I feel like for me I did everything so at some point I felt lost. I didn’t know who I was and what I was representing. Mentorship is important, including the editors. Just asking them for a clear direction because these people are willing to help.”

Also read: Family of Gor Mahia Chairman react to him being a member of Freemasons

Lillian Muli is one of Kenya’s most celebrated news anchors, having had a successful career stint for years working with different prestigious media houses. Currently, Muli is a news anchor at Citizen TV.

“I am raising my sons to be very confident men. I always tell them that I want you guys to be successful so that when I am an elderly woman, you can take care of me. So I want them to be confident, successful, and to be good men to their women,” she said.

“You would be surprised because I have done a lot of reading to understand the men in this era. When you raise boys without their father figure being present then you have to be the type of woman that is very loving, hardworking, and decent in their eyes,” she added.

“People judge me as the golddigger type, but I just like looking good. If I have nice things they’re mine, if I have a nice car, it’s mine. I come as I am, but I don’t get why as a woman when you have nice things someone has to be behind that,” Ms Muli explained.

Also read:

Sarah goes after Harmonize’s Range Rover, house and music label in divorce suit

Full details of registration for US Green Card Lottery

Government warns Kenyans on using banned contraceptive

Watch: Viral Tiktoker Daddeys Gal rebuffs Indian man’s advances