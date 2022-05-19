You are on your own, Gideon Moi now tells Kalonzo Musyoka





Kanu chairman Gideon Moi has formally settled the question of the party’s stand on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition ahead of the August 9 General Election.

There have been fears that the Baringo Senator is planning to leave the coalition in the wake of a fallout between Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

But a day after affirming his commitment to the Odinga-led coalition Azimio la Umoja, Senator Moi appears to have finally made up his mind on which way to lead his party, his choice being sticking with Odinga in Azimio.

“Kanu is firmly in Azimio and there’s no turning back. We are determined to bring everybody on board to ensure a resounding victory for Hon. Raila since we believe in inclusivity, individual liberty, and national unity,” the senator said on Thursday when he met the party’s campaign coordination committee in Nairobi.

Moi’s stance has allayed fears that he was on the brink of quitting the coalition and joining forces with Musyoka who on Monday belatedly announced his candidature in the presidential race.

Before Odinga named Martha Karua as his running, Moi had relinquished his running mate bid in Azimio and instead endorsed Musyoka , saying that he was the right person to deputise the ODM leader.