You can go abroad for same sex marriages, Gachagua tells homosexuals

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses mourners during the burial of Mary Wangeci, the mother to Bishop Daniel Kabono, the chairman of the association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Clergy of Kenya at Kagonye Primar School grounds in Nyeri County on January 21, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reiterated his stand in the ongoing LGBTQ debate. Mr Gachagua has stated that his position and that of President William Ruto on same sex marriage remains unchanged.

In an interview with vernacular radio and TV stations on Friday the Deputy President termed same sex marriage as the devil’s work.

“The whole thing is just devilish. That is not possible in this country,” Gachagua said during the interview.

Mr Gachagua has advised proponents of same sex marriages to fly abroad to countries where such unions are allowed.

“If for sure you feel that you want to marry a fellow man or woman, go overseas and do that in countries which practice it,” he advised.

Early this month, Ugandan lawmakers introduced a bill that proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations in a country where homosexuality is already illegal, sparking criticism from human rights groups.

On Thursday, President Museveni described gay people as ‘deviants’ and called for an investigation into homosexuality.

Meanwhile, in Kenya the LGBTQ debate has evoked diverse views following a recent Supreme Court ruling that allowed registration of LGBTQ associations in the country.

Thereafter Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma drafted a bill that seeks to criminalize homosexuality by sending offenders to life imprisonment if found guilty.

The outspoken lawmaker said the registration of LGBTQ associations, if offered a chance, would severely impact on the country’s population.

