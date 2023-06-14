You can now share music and view translations using Instagram Notes





Meta-owned Instagram has introduced two new features for Notes. What was once home to short texts and emoticons now includes music and translations.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, on Tuesday announced on the official Meta channel that Instagram users can now add up to 30 seconds of music to their notes along with a text message or an emoji.

With this update, users can now share up to 30 seconds of audio on Instagram Notes, which will stay active for 24 hours.

You can also add a caption to the music note to clearly reach your desired audience (TGIF, Mugithi, Genge, lovers, ex-lovers, friends, enemies, etc).

A translator can be activated by means of an option in those texts that do not match the language established in the app.

Adding a song is pretty much as intuitive as you might think: Simply click the “plus” button by your profile photo on the DM page and, right below where you’d normally craft your note, you’ll see a music note.

Click that music note, and you’ll find yourself on a page similar to the one you see when you add a song to an Instagram Story. Search for your song, choose your 30-second clip, add some text if you want, and click “done” at the top right corner to post.

For translation, all you need to do is simply click on the Note and then click on the ‘See translation’ option that appears at the bottom of the text.

Instagram, let’s remember, allows you to write notes of up to 60 characters, including emojis. These appear in the direct messages section.

According to Meta, teens create Notes at 10 times the rate of adults in the U.S. Over 100 million teen accounts have shared a Note in the past month and a half, and about a fifth of Notes created by teens get a reply. So it makes sense that the new feature would be geared to the very demographic that seems to use it the most.

