You never took time to know the party, Martha Karua tells Kabando wa Kabando





Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has fired back at Kabando wa Kabando for claiming that lack of basic party processes caused him to quit the political outfit.

While responding to a tweet in which Mr Kabando explained whey he left the party, Ms Karua claimed the former simply didn’t take time to understand the party.

“You never took time to know the party. @narckenya is well-run and institutionalized. The party leader is not the party,” Karua tweeted.

The former Mukurweini Member of Parliament defected from the party early this month citing cultist politics as the reason for disassociating himself with Narc.

Kabando said although he had utmost respect for Ms Karua and Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga, his chose to leave because he was not satisfied with the avenues Azimio is using, as the official opposition party, to keep President William Ruto’s administration in check.

I'll continue to boldly & independently, or in league with like-minded souls, play my patriotic part to keep President Ruto's increasingly rogue regime in check. Sadly, neither ODM nor NarcK are acting institutionally in this endeavour. Cultistic politics is bad for democracy. — Kabando Wa Kabando (@Wakabando) February 7, 2023

Kabando joined Karua’s political outfit in March 2022 in a bid to replace the then Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina who had set his eyes on the county’s governor seat at the August 2022 polls. He however lost the contest to UDA’s Wamatinga Wahome.

Kabando stated that if he would have won the seat, then he would not have quit Narc Kenya.

Though egoistic or better put a game of chess in politics where every member has to get value for their input, Kabando defended himself by saying,

“True, I wouldn’t have quit the party if I won, in which case I would have had a position of influence and authority in the party. The prevailing status and lack of basic party processes caused me to quit. It is a decent thing to do in the face of unyielding circumstances, rather than rock boat,” he said.

