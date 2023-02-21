You reap what you sow, Senator Cherargei backs Ruto for rewarding loyalists





Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed on the ongoing debate about President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua rewarding their allies with state jobs.

The president and his deputy have been under fire for rewarding political leaders who were loyal to their course in the period culminating in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

On his part, Cherargei has backed up the Kenya Kwanza leadership for continuing to reward their allies with governmentjobs, saying it is a case of reaping what you sow.

“Democracy is about rewarding your loyalists/supporters just like a corporate company does on best performance BUT when it comes to service delivery H.E Ruto govt shall provide to all Kenyans regardless of their voting pattern in elections 2022. Utavuna ulichopanda!” the second-term senator tweeted.

Senator Cherargei was responding to critics who have been calling out DP Gachagua following his utterances after visiting various projects in Kericho on Sunday.

The second-in-command stated that he has tasked himself to ensure that all those who voted for the Kenya Kwanza government get plum positions in government.

“The government is a company. Here there are those who get good shares, some small and others none. It’s applicable now because those who believe in us are now reaping hefty. They are enjoying the fruits of their seeds,” he said.

Additionally, DP Gachagua said he would not allow those busy making noise and supporting Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition to benefit from their government.

“I am the one overseeing the rewarding process. If I see one who never supported us demanding a top position, I elbow them and reward our supporters,” he said.

The DP’s utterances have evoked mixed reactions, with a section of Azimio politicians claiming they will not be paying up taxes if the government is just for the chosen few.

