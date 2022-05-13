You were never my type of woman, Stivo Simple Boy tells his ex





Kenyan artiste Stivo Simple Boy has thrown shade at ex-girlfriend Pritty Vishy by stating that she lacks values that are important to him.

In a recent one-on-one interview, the singer (real name Stephen Otieno Adera) said that in as much as his ex-girlfriend is gorgeous, that’s not what he considers when choosing the woman he wants to settle down with.

“When it comes to love, I don’t look at a woman’s pretty face, I look for good manners, humility, and loyalty. If a woman is well-mannered and loyal then let her come to me,” said Stivo Simple Boy.

The Vijana Tuache Mihadarati hit-maker recalled events of his relationship with Vishy, saying she was not as submissive to him as he expects his woman to be.

“I still stick to my values and expectations in a woman. Good manners, humility, and loyalty. Pritty didn’t have any of the values I consider important. We were never on the same page as many times I would tell her things only for her to do as she pleased,” he said.

He added that when there are issues in a relationship, the parties involved should try to resolve the matters in private and not share them on social media.

“When it comes to love and relationships there are always mistakes but if one person wrongs the other they should apologise, instead of taking the matter to social media. I know Pritty very well,” he said.

The musician once found himself in trouble over claims of cheating on his now ex-girlfriend with a lady by the name of Hadassa.

However, the artiste maintains his innocence over the incident, claiming he and the lady in question were only working on music project.

“There was nothing romantic happening between me and Hadassa, it was simply music. It’s only music that brought us together.”