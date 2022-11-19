You will burn in hell! – Moses Kuria tells opposers of GMO





Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, has called out the Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) critics saying they will burn in hell for not allowing the foods as people are languishing in hunger.

In a tweet, Kuria shared, “It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fish fingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell.”

It is completely callous for rich idlers and Twitterati with a bowl of pizza and fishfingers to continue attacking our GMO policy while Hustlers are dying of hunger and poisoned donkey meat. You will burn in hell — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) November 19, 2022

Kuria has been under attack following his push for GMOs.

His controversial Thursday speech claimed that many things killed Kenyans, and adding GMOs to the list was not bad. It did not help his cause.

He said, “We have so many things that can kill us in the country. Being in this country, you are a candidate for death.

And because so many things compete for death, there is nothing wrong with adding GMOs to that list.”

“That is why we have deliberately allowed GMO until we are satisfied that we have enough maize, the staple food,” he said while addressing traders.

“In view of the food situation in the country, I shall be signing instruments to allow duty-free imports of GMO and non-GMO maize for the next six months.”

In a statement, the government said the lifting of the ban imposed in 2012 would improve food security in the country amid the ravaging drought that has caused hunger in more than 20 counties.

“In accordance with the recommendation of the Task Force to Review Matters Relating to Genetically Modified Foods and Food Safety, and in fidelity with the guidelines of the National Biosafety Authority on all applicable international treaties including the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (CPB), Cabinet vacated its earlier decision of November 8, 2012, prohibiting the open cultivation of genetically modified crops and the importation of food crops and animal feeds produced through biotechnology innovations, effectively lifting the ban on Genetically Modified Crops.”

