Young artists exhibit at the Amboseli ‘Canvas for Change’ art exhibition





The Land and Life Foundation recently hosted a student art exhibition at Amboseli Sopa Lodges dubbed Canvas for Change: The Art of Conservation.

The exhibition by students from Amboseli Primary and Amboseli Lewis Secondary Schools showcased their artistic talents and understanding of the ecosystem in which they live.

It featured stunning watercolor artwork of local wildlife, mostly found in the Amboseli Conservancy. Through the art on display, the young artists explored the beauty of their ecosystem and the conservation challenges it faces, fostering a deep connection with nature and inspiring action to protect it.

The artworks have been on display at Sopa Lodges and were recently made available for sale, with funds raised from the sale of the artwork going directly to support the student’s school fees and wildlife club activities.

“In rural Kenya, where access to quality environmental education remains limited, students often lack the tools and knowledge to address pressing issues such as drought, overgrazing, and land fragmentation. By showcasing these compelling artworks, the exhibition not only raises funds to support students’ school fees and wildlife club activities, but also aims to bridge this gap by fostering awareness, connection, and action for sustainable solutions, empowering the next generation of conservation leaders.” Said Nabila Wissanji – CEO of Land and Life Foundation during her presentation at the exhibition.

The students, primarily from the Maasai community, create artwork that focuses on local wildlife – birds, insects, mammals, and the conservancy ecosystem at large.

The program uses art as a tool to teach conservation and helps students connect with and understand the challenges facing their ecosystems, such as drought, overgrazing, and human-wildlife conflict.

Through painting, they document and express their relationship with the environment, while gaining the knowledge to become advocates for its protection.