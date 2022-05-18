‘You’re crazy’: Sauti’s Sol Bien blasts KOT in Raila row





Bien Barasa, group member of boy band Sauti Sol, has hit back at Kenyans following their harsh criticism after they threatened to pursue legal action against Raila Odinga for use of their song Extravaganza at his political events without permission.

According to Bien most of the people who disagreed with them lacked music education.

“A nation with no respect for art is a nation with no culture, you all are crazy I am reading comments on Twitter, our education system is failing us. Too many ignorant keyboard warriors. The same guys stealing from us will steal from you,” Bien Barasa said.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) camped online when the matter hogged public headlines with a section accusing the music group of being ‘petty’ while others congratulated it for being firm on their stand.

In a statement shared on its socials and signed by all the singers, the popular music group explained Odinga had used the song Extravaganza without their consent during the unveiling of Martha Karua as his running mate at an event attended by thousands in Nairobi.

“We did not licence this song to the Azimio la Umoja campaign neither did we give any consent to it’s use in the announcement of their vice-presidential candidate. Furthermore our authority to use the composition, which is one of our most distinct compositions was neither sought nor given. This is blatant copyright infringement as directed by Section 35 CAP 170 of the Copyright Act of Kenya,” read part of their statement.

Sauti Sol also complained that Azimio’s use of their song denied them the right to control and own what is originally and solely their property by directly associating them to their campaign without consent.

The popular singers also stressed that they were not affiliated to any political party.