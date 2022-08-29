YouTuber Felicity and Thee Pluto expecting first child





Content creators Thee Pluto and Felicity are expecting their first child.

The love birds announced the news on Felicity’s YouTube channel with the latter showing off her baby bump.

Saying they did not want to announce the pregnancy at an early stage because they wanted to keep the matter private.

Thee Pluto alias Robert Kamau added, “There are couples who’ve shown their lives in public and they eventually break up.”

The couple’s love life has had its fair share of mishaps with them breaking up late last year.

Pluto explained that they parted ways after he felt that they were not at par as a couple despite him giving his all in the relationship.

“I’m the one who left after getting tired of the relationship. I felt like the energy was not being reciprocated back the way I wanted and that’s why I left. But then Felicity was apologetic and we continued working together and being friends,” he said.

However, they bounced back early this year sharing the good news with their fans.

The two announced via Pluto’s YouTube channel, confirming to their fans that they are back together.

“We are back together na tunapendana (we love each other),” Felicity said.

“We are almost two weeks, na hakuna kubebana ujinga (we are not taking each other for granted),” added Thee Pluto.

Still serving couple goals, the duo celebrated their first-anniversary hailing praises to each other.

“I knew you through the safari rally event last year. A lot has happened since then. Sometimes I wonder how you put up with me, but then I remember that I put up with you too, so that makes us even. I love you! Happy Anniversary!” Pluto said.

