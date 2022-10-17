You’ve made East Africa proud! Lulu Hassan’s hubby says after she wins prestigious award





Swahili prime-time news anchor Lulu Hassan was announced the winner of a coveted Zambian award for the Best Movie/Series Producer of the Year category in a ceremony held on October 16, 2022, in Lusaka, Zambia.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Mrs Hassan thanked those who voted for her.

“We did it! Thank you guys…all the way from Zambia. Thank you Zikomo Awards, thank you for the recognition.” Lulu said in part.

She also posted photos with her Citizen Television colleagues while holding onto the award trophy she received after it landed in the country.

“Tuzo imwasili nchini. Ahsanteni sana, sina la kwalipa ila dia tu. Kesho nitasema kitu (The award is finally in the country. Thank you very much, I don’t have a way to repay you except offering prayers. Tomorrow I will say something),” added Lulu.

Her husband, fellow prime-time Swahili news co-anchor, Rashid Abdalla, also took to Instagram to congratulate her.

“If you do it with love, it will be loved but if you do it to be loved, you will be crushed. Congratulations Lulu Hassan, your efforts make East Africa proud.” Rashid posted.

The Zikomo Award Ceremony acknowledges and celebrates individuals and organizations that contribute positively to various industries including the arts and humanitarian sector.

This is the second international award Lulu has won in a matter of months. In March 2022, she was also crowned East Africa’s Mwanamke Wa Shoka 2022 at the annual Tanzanian awards ceremony.

She was also feted for her contribution to the East Africa film industry.

Together with her husband, they run Jiffy Pictures, a production company with several highly popular Swahili telenovela shows including Zora, Maria, Sultana, Kovu, Pete, Aziza, and Moyo among others.

They cast actors and actresses from across East Africa in their productions and air their content across several platforms.

