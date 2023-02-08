You’ve the right to make choices, Ruto says after meeting 30 Jubilee MPs





President William Ruto has said Kenya is a democratic country where everyone one has the right to make choices.

The President said this on Wednesday when he met a section of Members of Parliament from the Jubilee Party, which is an affiliate member of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

“You have a right to make choices as Kenya is a democratic country. You are now our members, and we will treat you as such,” the President said.

Also, the President said that Parliament is a critical platform for enacting laws on the government’s agenda.

“We will be seeking your support on Bills and regulations on the Housing Fund, Water Purchasing Agreements, among others.”

The meeting comes a day after the President met seven MPs who are close allies to Azimio leader Mr Raila Odinga at State House.

Balambala MP Omar Shurie, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo led the Jubilee Party MPs who met the President.

They said their party has a close relationship with the President, and all they have done is “to come back home.”

During the meeting, the President said that due to the ongoing drought, the government will scale up food and water provision from next week.

