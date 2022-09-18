Yoweri Museveni’s brother makes public appearance amid death reports





Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s brother, Salim Saleh, who’s been rumoured dead in recent times, has made a public comeback.

Salim Saleh, born Caleb Akandwanaho, made a public appearance at an event in Kampala where he gave away his daughter Esteeri Mugulwa to ger boyfriend Ivan Bidna, a Kampala businessman.

Saleh, who in the past served as a Minister in his brother Museveni’s government, has stayed away from the limelight for some time sparking rumours about his health.

Things appeared to get out of hand when there was reported heavy security at his Kampala home.

Just In: Gen. Salim Saleh gives away his daughter Esteeri Mugulwa, to her boyfriend Ivan Bidna. This explains the congestion and heavy deployment at his Buziga Home.

Saleh is a military soldier who played a crucial role in the bush war that elevated his brother to State House and retains influence as a huge power broker in political circles.

This is Mugulwa’s second marriage and she will be hoping to be second time lucky.

In 2020, she petitioned the court to have her ex-husband and father to her children Eng. Ronald Ndizeye Sekaziga, be mentally evaluated.

This was allegedly after his ex-husband repeatedly refused to follow protocol and continuously put their children at risk by taking strangers to their schools saying she wanted sole custody of their children.

The two love birds got married in 2009 before separating in 2017.

The businesswoman and mother of three broke up with her former husband in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences and any attempts of mediating between the two parties were of no help.

