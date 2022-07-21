Yvonne Okwara, Eric Latiff to moderate Ruto-Raila debate





Yvonne Okwara of Citizen TV and Eric Latiff of KTN News will moderate the presidential debate between Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga, organisers have announced.

The debate will take place on Tuesday beginning 5 pm at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) in Karen.

The two will be joined by Smriti Vidyarthi (NTV), Ken Mijungu (KTN News) who will moderate Roots Party’s Prof George Wajackoyah and Agano Party’s David Mwaure Waihiga in the first-tier debate.

NTV’S Joe Ageyo will moderate the panel discussions for both debates.

“The moderators have been selected based on a rigorous criteria that abides to among other things the principles of impartiality, fairness and objectivity, a strong understanding of the Kenyan political landscape and the major issues of elections,” the Presidential Debate Secretariat said.

“We reiterate that under the Presidential Debates Guidelines, the moderators will select the questions to be asked and shall not share the same with the candidates. They will not meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” the secretariat further said.

The presidential debate will be a culmination of a series of debates that first started with one for Nairobi gubernatorial candidates last week, before Tuesday’s deputy presidential debates that saw running mates lay out to Kenyans their vision and why they should be elected.