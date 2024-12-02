YY comedian’s ex Marya Okoth on fame and moving on





YY Comedian’s ex-lover Marya Okoth has opened up about her journey in the public eye. The mother of one spoke to Nairobi News about the blessings and challenges that comes with fame.

“Social media has completely changed my life. I never thought social media could become a source of income or even a career path for me. It has given me a level of fame I never imagined, but being in the spotlight has its challenges. You have to live a certain way because people are always watching. It is no longer just about you, you are a role model for young girls, young mothers and anyone who follows you online.” she says

Marya emphasized the importance of being intentional about how you present your brand.

“One of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that you can’t control how people perceive you. Everyone has their own opinions, and while you can shape your actions and carry yourself well, you can’t dictate what others think. The only thing you can control is how you perceive yourself and how you behave.

When asked about any regrets, Marya explained that she doesn’t dwell on the past.

“Everything that happens is a learning experience. I see both the good and the bad as important reminders of the choices I have made. I don’t want to forget any part of my journey because every moment, whether positive or challenging, has shaped who I am today.”

She acknowledged the sacrifices that come with being in the public eye.

“One of the biggest sacrifices I have made is trading my personal life for my career. Social media requires a certain level of openness, and sometimes that means letting people into your personal space. There is also the pressure to appear perfect in public. People don’t expect you to make mistakes, and when you do, they’re quick to judge.”

Marya also highlighted the financial demands of content creation.

“Creating quality content doesn’t come cheap. From investing in equipment to maintaining an appropriate wardrobe, it requires significant resources. People judge you by the quality of your content, and if it doesn’t meet their standards, they may lose interest.”

Her advice to aspiring influencers.

“The competition is fierce, and some content creators have entire teams dedicated to producing content for them. You have to be consistent and always unique. Also, the sooner you know that everyone has an opinion about you and you can’t control it, the better.”

Marya also talked about the challenges of raising a child in the spotlight.

“It’s very hectic. When my baby was little, there were delays in some milestones, and unfortunately, people compared my child to other celebrity babies. It was frustrating.While I don’t regret sharing that side of my life, there are times I wish I had kept it private.”

She noted, however, that there are benefits to being open.

“On the positive side, being open has allowed me to work with brands and make money, so that has its benefits. However, your parenting is constantly being scrutinized and comparisons are inevitable, which can be hard if you focus on the negative side.”