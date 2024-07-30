YY: Making money on Youtube is easier said than done





Comedian and Content Creator YY (Oliver Otieno) says making money from content on YouTube is no longer attainable.

The funny man says content creators can no longer rely on YouTube to make significant amounts because of the cost of production that one has to deal with to produce content on the platform.

To put his argument into perspective, YY offered what it costs for a single YouTube Content shoot production.

“If you are shooting YouTube content and let’s say you need three cameras, each will cost you Sh6,000 to hire. That’s Sh18,000. Then there is the battery mount which will cost you Sh6,000 for the three cameras, two studio lightings will cost Sh5,000 and if you are doing a bigger production you will need more lights. Then there is Zoom Recorder which is around Sh6,500, go to tripod, lens, take cabs, and all that. So in a day, you might need Sh60,000 on the minimum and that’s not to add the venue charges where you will be shooting the content. You have your crew you have yet to buy them food. In a nutshell, you will need not less than Sh100,000 to shoot an episode for your YouTube content. And for you to make around Sh100,000 on YouTube from one video content you will need about two million views. This is why I employ artists to be open to collaborations because that way we can help each other build brands and then attract sponsorships, and brand clients. But solely relying on YouTube income, isn’t going to work ” YY says.

In a recent interview, filmmaker and content creator Abel Mutua revealed that he uses an average of Sh200,000 a day to shoot content for his YouTube channel. When shooting his crew consists of 17 members to ensure everything goes to plan. On set Abel, uses a three-camera setup. He has two video editors to work on the video, a producer, and a captioner or stenographer as part of the crew.