Zambia laud Morocco’s move to promote African development





Zambia has commended ‘Morocco’s constant efforts, under the wise and enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to promote the development of the African continent’.

In a joint statement issued following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kasongo Kakubo, the two parties “reiterated their determination to contribute to the settlement of disputes in Africa, and welcomed Morocco’s constant efforts, under the wise and enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to promote the continent’s development”.

“The two Ministers held fruitful talks during which they praised the excellent level of the ties of friendship and solidarity between the two countries”, according to the joint statement, noting that they welcomed “the quality of the feelings of esteem and respect” that characterize relations between the two Heads of State, HM King Mohammed VI and president of the Republic of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema.

Referring to regional and international issues of common interest, the two sides noted with satisfaction their “identical points of view” on the various questions raised, the same source emphasized.

On this occasion, Bourita praised the “important role” played by the Republic of Zambia within the Southern African Development Community, (SADC), as well as its “exceptional contribution” to the development of this African sub-region.

The Minister also reiterated Morocco’s gratitude for the “unconditional support” Zambia has always given to its positions within regional and international organizations.

The two sides reaffirmed their willingness to work towards “sustained political engagement, dialogue and more frequent high-level exchanges, both bilaterally and within international and regional mechanisms, such as the United Nations and the African Union”, the statement said.

In this respect, the two Ministers agreed to instruct their permanent representations in New York, Geneva and Addis Ababa to coordinate their actions and decisions on issues of common interest, it added.

Also read: Winnie Odinga blasts Police over consistent Gaucho arrests