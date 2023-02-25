Zari: Diamond is not present in his children’s lives





South African socialite Zari Hassan has yet again spoken about her struggles as a single mum.

Zari has also revisited the subject of her ex-boyfriend Tanzanian heartthrob Diamond Platnumz being an absentee father.

In a video she shared on TikTok and Instagram stories, the mother of five however remained upbeat.

“Who said women can’t raise kids on their own. Yes, women are doing it all lately. Because sometimes, it’s the only choice we have #momlife #momprenuer #lovelife,” she posed in the video that captured her dancing.

One fan however commented by saying her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz provides for his two children Tiffah and Prince Nillan.

Zari agreed but said Diamond is not actively raising the children with her physically and emotionally.

“Financially supporting me doesn’t mean raising a child. know the difference,” she said.

Zari once claimed that Diamond had refused to visit his children. She has also on several occasions said she is raising her children alone.

Diamond’s other baby mama Hamisa Mobetto is also on record for claiming the Bongo star is a deadbeat dad.

But a few months ago, Tanzanian musician and presenter at Wasafi FM, Baba Levo, refuted these claims, saying he has proof that Diamond spends money on Hamisa.

To which an agitated Hamisa responded: “Which boss are you referring to, to begin with? And where does he pour the money maybe I can escort you to go pick it up.”

