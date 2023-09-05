Zari Hassan ‘buys’ new teeth, charming dimples





South African socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan has undergone a dental cosmetic procedure, showcasing her stunning smile transformation.

Zari, a mother of five, took to Instagram to proudly display her radiant new smile.

In an Instagram post, she shared a photo with her beaming smile, captioning it:

“Me lately since visiting @daryadentalturkey 😁😁 I can teeth for days now🙈 💋.”

The post not only highlighted her dazzling new teeth but also revealed a newfound set of dimples that fans had noticed in recent days.

Zari Hassan is not the only celebrity who has opted for dental enhancements.

Socialite Vera Sidika shared her experiences with dental cosmetic procedures she underwent several years ago, alongside other enhancements.

Vera Sidika disclosed that she invested a substantial amount, approximately six thousand dollars (equivalent to Ksh. 7,254,000), in getting her teeth improved along with other procedures.

“All parts of me are me, but I bought some part of me. You buy it, you own it. My hips and butt are real. I had a big butt way before I became famous. I wanted to be a bit more proportional…” she revealed.

She continued, “I got my boobs done at Beverly Hills and also got my teeth done. They are certified doctors. In case of anything, you can sue them. You get your money’s worth. I got this done three, four years ago. It cost me 6000 dollars.”

In addition to Zari and Vera Sidika, Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has also undergone cosmetic dental procedures.

Anerlisa, who transitioned her gum color from dark to a lighter shade, responded to a curious fan who inquired about the change.

Anerlisa acknowledged the transformation, stating that she had indeed changed her gum color and that she completely understood the curiosity surrounding such cosmetic procedures.

