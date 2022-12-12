Zari Hassan meets new lover Shakib Lutaaya’s parents





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has met her new lover’s parents.

Zari who is based in South Africa has been dating Shakib Cham Lutaaya, his compatriot, for some time.

The two shared cozy photos even as she defends herself against reports he is much younger than her.

She is 41 while he is 30.

“He is 30 so you cannot tell me he is a child. He has been above 18 for a very long time,” said Zari.

The mother of five also suggested that society tends to judge women harshly as compared to men.

“He took me to meet his parents and that was so nice. I don’t think we are doing anything wrong and I am not defending myself,” she pointed out.

A few months back, Zari told the Ugandan media his new man was ready to meet with her father.

“Shakib told me yesterday he wants to meet my dad. He wants to ask for my hand in marriage,” she said.

Zari further praised her man saying she was at peace since she met him.

“Mr Lutaaya you’re giving me a lot of peace, because, people, let me tell you about peace of mind, that one, no matter what you do, you grow big, even when you are not eating,” she said.

Zari was first spotted in public with her new boyfriend in June 2020.

The two reportedly met in 2019.

Born and raised in Kampala, Shakib has been living and working in Gauteng, South Africa for almost a decade.

Zari has in the past dated Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnunmz and Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga.

