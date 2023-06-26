Zari Hassan stands firm on age despite passport ‘leak’





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan recently accused a promoter of leaking her personal information to bloggers after she declined to attend a show without receiving payment.

In a series of Instagram stories, the mother of five expressed her indifference towards the information that has been circulating regarding her age and that of her husband, Lutaya Shakib.

Zari candidly revealed that while her official passport states her birth year as 1978, she was actually born in 1980.

This revelation has sparked a lively discussion online, with fans and followers speculating about the implications of the age difference.

Addressing the situation, Zari expressed her frustration with the promoter’s actions.

“You will see a lot of things online. It is clear that I needed to be paid to leave my hotel room.

In the process, the promoter has leaked my passport and my husband’s details to bloggers, and I don’t know what their motive is.

It is very illegal to leak private information. At this point, I don’t care,” Zari said.

While facing criticism about her relationship with her husband, Zari chose to focus on the positive aspects of her life.

She dismissed the notion that her husband is significantly younger than her, stating:

“People say I am dating a child, that he is almost my son’s age, that he is not even 18. Really?

He is a fully grown man and not a child.

One blogger even claimed that I lied about my age, stating that my passport shows my birth year as 1978 instead of 1980,” Zari said.

She clarified that those close to her knows her actual age.

“Let me tell you, nobody can take away my age. I was born on September 23, 1980. My family knows that, my mother knows that, my siblings know that, and the few friends I went to school with know that.

When people travel, they often change names, ages, and birth dates for various reasons when they visit other countries. And my man is 35 years old.”

This is not the first time Zari is defending her age difference with that of her younger husband.

