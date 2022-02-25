Zari Hassan unveils new bae





Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has dived back to the dating scene, by confirming her love for one King GK, alias GK Choppa, a South African businessman.

The South African based light skinned lady made it all clear on her socials after posting pictures of herself making out with the South African businessman with the caption “Ki Penda Roho”.

The move comes after she’d consistently refuted claims she was seeing the businessman.

Zari has never had challenges finding herself a loaded man.

She’s in the past dated deceased Ugandan mogul Ivan Ssemwanga before crossing over to Tanzania for a publicized affair with musician Naseeb Juba, alias Diamond Platnumz.

Media reports say the move to unveil her bae could be linked with suggestions that Diamond has moved on and is now having a fling with fellow singer Zuchu.