Zari Hassan’s husband Shakib reveals men are sliding in his DM





Zari Hassan’s husband, Shakib Cham Lutaaya says men have been expressing admiration for his physique.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on 5 June, 2023, the 31-year-old Ugandan opened up about receiving messages from fellow men congratulating him on his attractive body.

“In most cases, I often receive messages from my fellow men telling me that I have a good body,” he claimed.

“You haven’t missed out; you can have a body like mine or even better than mine”.

The businessman emphasized the importance of exercise and a healthy diet as key factors in achieving a physique similar to his own.

“Just wake up, give yourself time, exercise, eat, and you will achieve a body like mine or even better. It’s that simple,” he advised.

Shakib, aged 31, rose to fame after his relationship with Zari Hassan, aged 42, became public knowledge in 2022.

The couple had known each other for several years before embarking on a romantic journey that ultimately led to their recent marriage.

In a private Islamic ceremony called Nikkah held in June 2023, Shakib and Zari officially tied the knot.

The intimate event was attended by close family members and friends.

Photos and videos from the occasion, which circulated on social media, depicted the couple dressed in traditional Islamic attire, sitting on a mat spread on the floor.

Little is publicly known about Shakib prior to his relationship with Zari Hassan.

In June, Zari revealed that her husband Shakib has a child from a previous relationship.

Zari Hassan sent her husband Shakib Cham heartfelt wishes on Father’s Day, expressing her desire to make him a father of two while acknowledging his first child from a previous relationship.

In a heartfelt message, Zari Hassan said, “Happy Father’s Day to my king, father of one. Hope we make it two, inshallah”.

Zari has other children from previous relationships including fallen Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssewamnga and Tanzanian musician Diamond Platnumz.

Also: Shabana patron Sam Nyamweya calls for carnival mood in final game of the season

Sue Gacambi: Samidoh paying wife Edday Nderitu’s US bills