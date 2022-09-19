Zari Hassan’s younger lover asks to meet her father, ready with dowry





South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan revealed that Shakib Cham Lutaaya, her new and latest lover, has asked to meet with her father.

Revealing this in a video in which the two flirted with each other; and spoke in a local Ugandan dialect, Zari said that Shakib was ready to meet with her father and ask for her hand in marriage.

“Shakib told me yesterday that he wants to meet with my father. He wants to ask for my hand in marriage.

To those who said our relationship will end in premium tears, go back to your witch doctors and ask for your monies back. The witchcraft did not work,” said Zari in a video seen by Nairobi News on September 19, 2022.

Zari is a 41-year-old mother of five while Shakib is 30 years old.

“I’m starting to grow big. I see the cheek. I have given myself a lot of peace. Mr Lutaaya you’re giving me a lot of peace, because, people, let me tell you about peace of mind, let me tell you about peace of mind, that one, no matter what you do, you grow big, even when you are not eating.

Mr Lutaaya whatever you are doing, add more. Add me another dose, whatever you are doing because they are working, they are working. Even those bewitching are frustrated, they need a refund. I still have my peace, go and ask for a refund.” Zari said in a past Tik Tok video.

Since the death of her husband, Ivan Semwanga, in May 2017, Zari has been known to date younger men.

They include Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz with whom she had her last two children. They broke up after Diamond cheated on her and impregnated socialite Hamissa Mobetto.

She also dated a man she introduced only as King Bae then went on to date Williams Bugembe alias Boss Mutoto.

She later introduced another lover as Dark Stallion and later dated South African GK Choppa.

