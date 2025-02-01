Zari on why she would love to see Zuchu on Young, Famous & African





Ugandan socialite and reality TV star Zari Hassan, 44, was recently in the country for a Samsung campaign, as the brand ambassador for East Africa since her appointment last year.

If you look at the world today, women are dominating places that men thought women would never enter. For me, turning my life around from being a socialite to a businesswoman is a testament to that.

Being able to run a full-fledged business that is recognized by the South African government is a motivation. I used to look at women like Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis, to name a few, who came from nothing and became something.

To the young ladies who look up to me, I will always say, the social life is good, you know the socialite lifestyle and all that, but after that, what comes next? You have to figure that out. For me, I needed something to do and that’s how I got into entrepreneurship.

My proudest achievement is being a mother, because I think that’s a job I’m good at. But also being a successful businesswoman in a country like South Africa, where there is a lot of xenophobia, where a foreign-owned business is fully recognized by the government.

People look at Zari and all they see is a finished product, but they don’t look at my journey, the story of where I started. I came from nothing, I came from the scams and flows of the UK. I will say it again and again: I was a maid working my way up. I used to clean in an office, I was a tea girl. You always have to start somewhere.

Business and everything else can get in the way, but my family comes first. It’s my priority because they will always be here.

What I am proud of in my family right now is seeing my boys grow up to be entrepreneurs, having raised them from a very young age as a single mother since their father’s death.

To see the discipline in them after being exposed to so many things, money and luxury from a young age, but still staying grounded, means I have done a good job. My boys remain humble and well-behaved.

Young, Famous, and African is not as scripted as most people think. The show is what it is. I got married before the third season so it had to be in the season and as Shakib is officially my husband I had to introduce him to the group as a new member.

From Kenya, one celebrity that I think can bring something to the show is Vera Sidika. She can bring the nyash and throw a few punches, she has it. She looks like us. I don’t see anyone from Tanzania, they’re not dramatic like us, they’re big on gossip. Tanzanians just love Udaku and that’s it, I don’t think Udaku can work on Young Rich and Famous. But I would love to see Zuchu cast. She is feisty, I feel like she would stir things up a bit if she was on the show. It would be great just watching her and Diamond getting on one another on the show

Tanasha, who I actually talk to all the time and even FaceTime with our kids, I don’t think she can make it to Young Rich and Famous. She is this good girl so reserved, that she wouldn’t be a good fit. ​ Unfortunately, I don’t do the casting, its a Netflix show, they get to decide who comes