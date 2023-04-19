Zari re-ignites her beef with ‘Madam Boss’ Akothee after wedding





Akothee and South African-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan have been social media buddies for quite some time now, encouraging each other and even fending off trolls.

Diamond’s baby mama Zari Hassan does not seem to have mended her relationship with Kenya’s Madam Boss, Akothee.

Four years ago, Zari came to Kenya for a women’s conference in Mombasa next month.

At the time, she was invited by Akothee, who said they were in Kenya to talk to women about being a good example of living a life after a breakdown.

Also read: Zari: Akothee’s grand wedding did not inspire mine

A year after Zari’s visit, Akothee unfollowed Zari, and when asked about it, she defended her decision, saying she was tired of pretending the two were still friends but not social media friends.

“It doesn’t have to be breaking news when I decide to unfollow some of my colleagues in the social media industry. It’s a way to get some fresh air,” Akothee said.

She said the only thing she couldn’t do was pretend.

Akothee went on to talk about how she defended Zari from bullies with her womb but did not come to her rescue when it was Akothee who was being trolled.

She described Zari as a coward who only returned when the storm had died.

“I understand, maybe they are afraid of bloggers or they have underlying issues,” Akothee said.

Also read: Zari’s online meltdown on relationships

Fast-forward to today, and the two are still at loggerheads.

During the Easter holidays, Akothee had a big wedding at the Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club in Nairobi.

A week later, reports emerged that Zari had her wedding 48 hours after Akothee’s, and critics said she was under pressure.

Zari has since hit out at critics who say she got married because of peer pressure.

Zari said when it comes to her, people always find reasons to criticise her just for living her own life.

“Why is there always a problem when it comes to me?” She asked in a video on Snapchat.

According to Zari, she is living in her own lane, and people should stop projecting their misery on her.

“Shakib did not just wake up and decide to marry me because of pressure, just because someone got married in another country. It is not a competition. Was that the first person to get married?” she asked.

Zari’s wedding took place in South Africa.

Also read: I wrote my sister a break-up letter – Akothee

This is what Akothee and Zari have in common.

Both have dated younger men

Akothee has dated a young man in the past, her former manager Nelly Oaks, while Zari has dated several young men, including the father of her two children, Diamond Platnumz and her current husband Shakib, who is in his early 30s.

Both artists and businesswomen

Akothee founded Akothee Safaris, a tour company based in Kenya, the Akothee Foundation, a charity, and Aknotela and Akothee Homes, a property company.

Zari, the Boss Lady, is an entrepreneur in South Africa, where she owns a tertiary college and a cosmetics business while pursuing her music career. She has a net worth of US$8.8 million.

Both are over 40

Zari Hassan is 42, while Akothee turned 40 at the time of her wedding.

They all have five children and have promised their husbands to have a child for them.

Akothee has three beautiful girls: Prudence Otieno, Vesha Okello, and Celly Rue and two handsome boys, Oyoo and Oj’wang.

Zari has four sons and a daughter.

Also read: ‘Broke husband cannot be an answered prayer,’ – Hamisa Mobetto