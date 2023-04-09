Zari’s online meltdown on relationships





Tanzanian socialite cum entrepreneur Zari Hassan has ranted about relationships and what she finds ideal for her. In her post, Zari gave her two cents of advice to women and men in relationships.

Captioning her advice on relationships as random thoughts, Zari, popularly known as Zari the boss lady, first explained it to the men saying, “If your girlfriend does not ruin your day almost every day, she is definitely doing it to her main boyfriend.”

She added, “If we are dating, you can never be happy 24/7. If I stop, count that as a red flag!”

The mother of five also noted, “If she tryna love you…let her. Not too many females are dating for love. Most females are dating for money.”

Zari, who knows a thing or two about being cheated on, then shared how cheating begins.

“Call me crazy but cheating in 2023 does not start in the bedroom or suddenly driving over to their house. Cheating stars with a friend request, a like, a heart reaction to their story. It is time we call it for what it is. It starts with emotional cheating that leads to physical and that’s a fact.”

She then shared a personal experience saying that she got so much love to give and the streets ain’t for her. She likes being somebody’s baby.

“I’m stuck in that era…none of what I posted is for me. I like old school kinda love. Wanna have my man and do everything with him. Little things like, let’s do drive through to pick up McFluryy ice cream. It is the small little things for me.”

In her wholesome relationship advice, Zari then tilted her focus to ladies telling them that if they get a chance to cheat they should do it for the money.

“These men are cheating for stupid things like; brown thighs, tongue rings, big derriere. Cheat for a house, a piece of land, your dream car…it is what it is!!!”

To dissuade her fans from thinking there was trouble in paradise, Zari then shared a photo with her young lover and said, “If you have a real one, hold onto them. Just a few of us left and are rare gems!”

