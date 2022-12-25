Zoea hiyo Sauti! hilarious quotes that dominated the Kenyan space in 2022

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaks at the Solidarity Building Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, April 28, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli speaks at the Solidarity Building Headquarters in Nairobi on Thursday, April 28, 2022. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO





The year 2022 was characterized by was good and embarrassing moments with political leaders among Kenyans.

As there is never a dull moment in Kenya, here are some of the moments that tickled the public in 2022.

1. Uhuru’s I love you

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, while launching the Nakuru Railway Station, was left blushing after receiving a warm compliment from an anonymous woman.

While giving his speech, Mr Kenyatta was disrupted by a woman in the crowd who shouted, “Uhuru I love you.” In response, he said, “I love you too,” leaving the crowd in stitches.

Also read: Foreign deaths in Kenya that shocked the world in 2022

Standard journalist Laban Cliff Onserio to spend Christmas in jail

2. Kenya Kwisha

Pastor Jane Wairimu mistakenly referred to Kenya Kwanza as Kenya Kwisha during the opening prayers at the Women charter conference at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

The member of the clergy quickly noticed the gaffe and retracted the statement.

The ‘Kenya Kwisha’ phrase was commonly used by President William Ruto’s political rivals to mock the Head of State’s Kenya Kwanza team.

3. Muhoozi invasion of Kenya that never was

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba threatened to capture Nairobi within two weeks, a declaration that caused a diplomatic tiff between Kenya and Uganda.

Muhoozi made the threats via his popular Twitter page and also blasted the move by former president Kenyatta not to contest for a third term.

Though he was promoted to a general days after his wild tweets, President Museveni formally apologized on behalf of his son.

4. Murife don’t run

A viral video of a middle-aged man running for his dear life while unrelenting puppies pursued him left Kenyans in stitches. The man did not heed to the voice of seemingly distraught women helplessly trying to convince the man (Murife) not to run despite impending danger.

“Murife don’t run!” they said but Murife kept on running with Kenyans recreating the incidence in hilarious videos after wards.

5. Sina maoni

A Kenyan voter in Uasin Gishu county became the talk of town after telling a journalist he did not have a comment on the election process. Dennis Ombogo was dressed in a red hoodie, simply responded to a question by a journalist with ‘Sina Maoni’ (I have no comment) with his response drawing laughter from the queue he was in. The response would then be widely used by Kenyans in different situations they found themselves in.

6. Pinky Pinky Ponky

During the Supreme Court petition hearings, lawyer Wills Otieno amazed listeners when he used a pre-school rhythm just to drive a point home. Otieno, who was representing petitioner David Kariuki Ngari, resorted to singing a popular nursery rhyme “Pinky Pinky Ponky” in Dholuo while demonstrating how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati had turned the commission’s mandate into a child’s play.

He said: “What Chebukati did is what my niece, Mimi, calls ‘Pinky pinky ponky, Paka mielo disko! (the cat is dancing at a disco),” to the amusement of the court. His utterances would then be remixed by producer Motif the Don into a song.

7. Zoea hiyo sauti

The Central Organizations of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli who drummed up his support to Azimio la Umoja’s flag bearer Raila Odinga in the August 9th, was without a doubt that Odinga would be Kenya’s next president and urged Kenyans to start getting used to his voice.

“Zoea hiyo sauti,” he said. However, in a twist and turn of events, Odinga was defeated for the sixth time.