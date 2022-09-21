Zora actress names Atwoli as the most handsome politician, Kenyans on TikTok react

Central organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli addressing the media at Solidarity House Nairobi on Sunday, September 03, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

In a clip that is now going viral on Tik Tok, Zora actress Neema Sulubu reveals she considers Francis Atwoli as the most handsome politician in Kenya.

Asked who is the most handsome politician in Kenya, without missing a beat, Neema named Atwoli, the long time Secretary General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, as the fairest of the all.

The interviewer, going by the name, Juma Shibe, was taken aback, prompting him to ask which Atwoli she meant.

Watch the viral Tiktok below.

Neema’s answer was met with shameless laughter in the comments section as people wondered in which category good looking politicians such as Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja would be placed.

“Atwoli who, Atwoli where, Atwoli when, Atwoli what?” wrote a user.

“They will not believe…wengi watavunja simu zao. They will not believe,” wrote Angie.

“Zoea hio answer,” wrote Levin Comics.

“Atwoli was chilling…then boom” wrote Hazel.

“They will not believe Atwoli is handsome…itakuaje…itakuajeee, itakuajeeeeee,” another user commented.

“Not me waiting for Sakaja,” wrote Massive girl.

“Shenzi…in Atwoli’s voice,” wrote Njeri Sue.

“WHAT ARE YOU SAYING,” commented Jojo.

“In whose hands are we safe?” asked Carol Pius.

Many of these comments were ridiculing utterances Atwoli is known for having made while on the campaign trail, campaigning for Azimio La Umoja’s presidential aspirant Raila Odinga in the recent August 2022 General Election.

Most of these utterances were used as barbs against Raila’s main opponent, President William Samoei Ruto, and his Kenya Kwanza camp.

In the comment section of Neema’s video, it was also noted that many voted for Sakaja as the most handsome politician in Kenya.

During the campaign season and after he won, many women on social media boldly commented how they voted for Sakaja only because he was handsome and how his dimples are swoon worthy.

In one instance, a video went viral in which women audaciously praised Sakaja’s handsomeness and event went to the extent of demanding that he marry all of them in return for their voting for him.

