Zuchu bags Afrimma award after the disappointment of flopped Houston show





Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Zuchu recalled her flopped Houston show as she bagged the Afrimma ‘Best Female East Africa 2022.’

The Tanzanian songbird was picked as one of the performers at the Gala of the 2022 Afrimma Awards. Rayvanny another WCB signee also received an award with him scooping the Best East Africa Male artist.

“I am very emotional right now because I spent the whole night crying yesterday because my show in Houston did not go as planned but you know what, God told me today yesterday is not ours to recover but tomorrow is ours to win. We can always take failure as a lesson,” the Sukari hitmaker said after receiving the award in Dallas, Texas.

However, she said that despite the setbacks she would soldier on.

“And trust me all you haters are gonna see me doing these arenas. I know that we East Africans have to work a little bit harder because of Swahili but we gonna make it, we have to make it,” she said.

The award comes after Zuchu was left in tears with a disappointing turnout for her show in the US.

In a post on Insta stories, the singer said she cried over the low turnout during her show although she was quick to add that it was a lesson for her.

“As an artiste, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston didn’t go as planned. But I thank everyone who came out to see me. I love y’all. As I’m crying and sobbing right now but it has given me the strength to do more. Recently I lost my energy to even work hard. I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this have given me the answers. A few chosen ones are used an example for the benefit of others,” she said.