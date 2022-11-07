He’s still alive! Zuchu blasted for ‘killing’ comedian Steve Harvey on social media





Tanzanian singer, Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman, ‘killed’ and mourned American comedian and show host Steve Harvey on her social media platforms.

In her November 6, 2022, social media posts, Zuchu uploaded a screenshot photo of Steve Harvey’s social media account and his profile picture and captioned it with, “#RIP” before adding a praying hand and candle emojis next to it.

On her Instagram account, she also posted a black plain image to mourn Steve Harvey and shared it with her 5.1 million followers.

Her post was met with mixed reactions considering the American comedian is very much alive and his social media accounts are active with hours old videos of him giving his followers and global audience life advice, talking of how he attended the same church as the late Michael Jackson and of him celebrating his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

“Zima hiyo kitu bana. Niliwaambia kitambo huyu kienyeji hajielewi,” wrote Lynn Dawns.

“Pole sana,” mourned Kenyan comedian Terrence Creative.

“Zuchu amelewa mapema,” added Princess Catrina Cate.

“Zuchu labda haelewi RIP inamaanisha nini,” said Samwel CEKeke.

“WaTanzania muna mambo. Mwaonyesha WaKenya nini?” asked Nancy Kalusa.

“How is that possible? He just had a live show like an hour ago,” commented Allfred Jacob.

“Zuchu has decided to kill Steve Harvey,” said Corine Spiffy.

“The way I have shouted at my friend ‘this man is my favorite person’. May God protect him from people who wish him bad like you,” Zilper Jennifer clapped back at Zuchu.

“Couldn’t even condole with her fellow Tanzanians but went overseas!” castigated Paul Ayakoh in reference to a Tanzanian aircraft plunging into Lake Victoria, killing 19 passengers on November 6, 2022.

For years now, there have been several death hoaxes concerning Steve Harvey over the years. This November 2022 death hoax originated from Facebook after a ‘R.I.P Steve Harvey’ Facebook page popped up and attracted nearly one million ‘like’ reactions.

“At about 11 AM E.T on Saturday, November 5, 2022, our beloved actor Steve Harvey passed away. Steve Harvey was born on January 17, 1957, in Welch. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page,” posted the admin of the hoax Facebook page.

Responding to the death hoax, American media reported that Steve Harvey’s representatives confirmed that the celebrity was not dead and he had joined a long list of celebs who have been victimized by this kind of hoax.

