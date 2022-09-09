Zuchu caught in a lie after video of her kissing diamond goes viral





Tanzanian bongo star Zuchu has refuted claims of being cozy and possibly dating her ‘boss’ Diamond Platnumz.

The Sukari hit maker was seen receiving something from Diamond’s mouth but strongly disputed the deed.

“I have not seen that video. I have not at all,” she insisted in an interview.

However, this video adds to the list of moments that the two have been seen comfy around each other but maintain that what exists between them is a professional relationship.

During Zuchu’s EP listening party, the two could not have enough of each other, an evidence captured in one of the videos. Diamond placed his hand on Zuchu’s waist and repeatedly directed her to lay her head on his chest.

Also read: Love lives here! Karen Nyamu and Samidoh spotted together after swearing-in

In another video, the two engaged in a raunchy dance with Zuchu rubbing her bottom suestively at Diamonds junk.

In January, the 28-year-old Zuchu said she’s not keen on rushing into a relationship as she waits on a Mr right who will bring happiness into her life.

Also, during an interview in 2020 she claimed that Diamond isn’t interested in her and, as a matter of fact, he is always offering her advice on how to deal with men eyeing her.

Rumors of Zuchu and Diamond dating emerged again over Christmas after he shared videos from their red-themed date as he dedicated the songs ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran and ‘What I Want For Christmas’ to her.

Also read: ‘I pray you prepare a good wife for me,’ Diamond’s manager mourns another wife

Another Tanzanian musician namely Rayvanny also shared a photo with Zuchu and wrote ‘Shem’, which fully translates to Shemeji, meaning ‘in-law.’

Zuchu’s mother Khadija Kopa waded in her daughter’s romance saying if anything other than friendship was going on between Zuchu and Diamond she would have been the first to speak about it.

“Wedding? What wedding are you talking about? If there was a wedding I would have brought you a card. There is no such thing.

And if I did the two were planning a wedding, the news would have been all over the place. When such a time comes, I will be the first to speak,” she said.

Also read:

‘Why I took a 7-year-break from music,’ Rufftone’s wife, Krystal

WATCH: Sakaja promises to activate feeding program to school going children

Watch: ‘Don’t let Odinga be ridiculed!’ Khalighraph Jones raps in viral freestyle