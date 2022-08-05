Zuchu is now the most subscribed female artiste in Sub-Saharan Africa





WCB Wasafi Records’ signee and top Tanzanian songbird Zuchu is the most subscribed artiste on YouTube in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Zuchu, who was rumoured to have married her boss Diamond Platnumz, tops the list that also has some other notable names, among them Kenya’s Diana B, whose controversial and often ridiculed singing career kicked off last year. Diana B (real name Diana Marua) is the only Kenyan female artiste in the top 10 list.

Zuchu has been making big waves since she hit the airwaves merely two years ago. For the past year, she has been the most watched female artiste in East Africa.

The Bongo star has amassed a total of of 2.1 million subscribers just a few years into her career. Her compatriot Nandy is the only other Tanzanian musician on the list. The other eight names on the list are all Nigerians.

Zuch expressed gratitude and honoured her fellow female artistes through her Instagram account.

“Thank you so much this is so unreal. Much respect to all my queens who paved the way for the new generation,” she wrote.

Here is the full list:

1. Zuchu (Tanzania) – 2.1 million

2. Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – 2 million

3. Snachi (Nigeria) – 1.9 million

4. Ada Ehi (Nigeria) – 1.4 million

5. Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) – 1.12 million

6. Nandy (Tanzania) – 1.07 million

7. Simi (Nigeria) – 853 k

8. Diana Bahati (Kenya) – 756 k

9. Chidinma (Nigeria) – 667 k

10. Teni (Nigeria) – 592 k