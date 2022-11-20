Zuchu left in tears after low turnout in USA concert





Tanzanian songstress Zuchu has spoken about how her show in Houston Texas flopped. The show which was her first stop on her American tour had a low turnout.

In a post on Insta stories, the singer said she cried over the show. However, Zuchu says it was a lesson to do better in the future.

“As an artiste, nobody ever prepares you for moments like this. My show in Houston didn’t go as planned. But I thank everyone who came out to see me. I love y’all. As I’m crying and sobbing right now but it has given me the strength to do more,” Zuchu said.

“Recently I lost my energy to even work hard. I kept asking why did I choose this career but moments like this have given me the answers. A few chosen ones are used an example for the benefit of others,” she said.

This is the first time the WCB signee is performing in the US after she was picked as one of the performers at the Gala of the 2022 Afrimma Awards.

“Yes your girl will be performing on the @Afrimma’s this year. Save the date 19/11/2022 Dallas Texas,” she wrote.

Zuchu has also announced that she will be performing in Nairobi at the Ngong Racecourse on December 10, 2022.

“I’m thrilled to announce my first-ever show in Nairobi Ngong Racecourse waterfront @ngongracecourse on 10th December. Get your tickets early now,” she said.

