Zuchu reacts to Diamond referring to her as a ‘colleague’ after kissing Ghanaian singer Fantana.





On the Young, Famous and African reality show that premiered mid May 2023, Tanzanian superstar singer Diamond Platinumz mixed business and pleasure with Ghanaian singer Fantana; and ended up kissing her.

It is said they did more than kissing on the reality show.

At this time, Diamond was reportedly still in a relationship with his Wasafi Records signee, Zuchu.

While filming the show in South Africa, the Tanzanian singer began heavily flirting with Fantana, a woman who confessed that she too enjoyed flirting back with men. During a studio session where they were talking music, the two began talking about their craft before Diamond steered the conversation to sex and everything that can be done in the bedroom.

In another scene, Diamond was filmed kissing Fantana after their conversations became hot and heavy. At this time, Zari’s former lover and baby mama, Zari Hassan kept telling people that Diamond had a girlfriend and this was a worldwide known fact. However, Diamond ended up denying the relationship, saying Zuchu was just his colleague.

His comment shocked many across the world considering the two confirmed their relationship a little bit over a year ago on February 2022. This was after they began dating in December 2021 but kept it lowkey. At that time, rumors about their relationship were going around as photos of him and Zuchu, would emerge online but it remained unknown if they were simply photographed together for being a boss and his employee or if there were any romantic links between them.

Since confirming their relationship, the two went Instagram official, displaying their affection publicly and at times, heavily flirting online. The two also released music projects together, went on exotic vacations together including to Paris. They posted several photos of themselves spending time at famous Paris tourist attractions as fans lauded them for being couple goals. With the debut of season 2 of the reality show, it became clear that Diamond kissed Fantana then flew out to Paris; and with their social media posts, it is clear he met up with Zuchu.

Hours after airing of the episode where the two kissed, Diamond Platinumz’ brother, Romy Jones, decided to shade Zuchu online by asking her if she had seen the new film by ‘Dai’ (Diamond) to which she responded that she had seen the film and had a message for him.

“Romy Jones, nimeangalia mwaya. Tell him I said f*ck you,” said Zuchu.

Prior to airing of the episode, there was no news that anything was amiss between Diamond and Zuchu.

Also read: DJ Fatxo back on TV screens after being cleared of murder

Kiss of chaos: Kwambox reveals locking lips with a man got her in trouble