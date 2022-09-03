Zuchu’s mum talks about her daughter’s ‘love affair’ with Diamond





Celebrated Taarab singer Khadija Kopa now says that there is nothing between her daughter singer Zuchu and bongo star Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking during an interview with a Tanzanian vlogger, Kopa said that if anything other than friendship was going on between Zuchu and Diamond, then she would have been the first to speak about it.

“Wedding? What wedding are you talking about? If there was a wedding I would have brought you a card. There is no such thing. And if I did the two were planning a wedding, the news would have been all over the place. When such a time comes, I will be the first to speak,” she said.

Her latest remarks contradict what she said earlier this year, when she hinted that her daughter would be getting married to Diamond on Valentine’s Day.

“Zuhura, my daughter, I have raised you with proper morals and I know you are a girl who has always made the right decisions. As your mother I have nothing but support for you. February 14 is going to be your big day, there is no woman who does not have this dream. May the Almighty bless you, I know you will not let me down,” she wrote.

Later, Diamond said that it was all a hoax. The singer also said he knows Zuchu’s boyfriend and is happy for her on that front.

Zuchu, born Zuhura Othman, on the other hand has always downplayed the claims, saying that she only shares a professional relationship with her boss.

“If he was my boyfriend he would be a good person. We’ve seen how he has treated his former lovers and he gives himself to his lovers and he is very romantic,” Zuchu said.

She insists that Diamond is only looking out for her as his young sister and he is afraid if she isn’t properly guided she may end up getting distracted by male suitors.

But this has not stopped the two from sharing photos and videos of themselves in intimate postures.

Diamond split with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna in March after a year or so of dating. Together they have a son. He has since publicly declared that he is single.

Zari Hassan, Wema Sepetu, Hamisa Mobetto, Jokate Mwengelo, Penny Mungilwa, Jacqueline Wolper, Irene Uwoya, Aunti Ezekiel and Tunda Sebastian are just some of the many women Diamond has dated at one time or the other.

