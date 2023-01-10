Zuku speaks out after KOT slams their services





Zuku speaks out on its internet hitch after KOT slams their services

Entertainment and communication service provider Zuku has finally stated an internet hitch facing the company.

In a statement, Zuku, a homegrown East African brand under Wananchi Group, said it was experiencing disruptions in several parts of the country.

Also read: Zuku angers customers with slow internet speeds

According to the company, the hitch had been caused by intermittent downtown on its network, and it would be affecting the internet coverage provided by Zuku.

“Zuku Fiber is experiencing intermittent downtime on its network in some areas, which may affect the quality of services. Our teams are working to restore services in the affected area within the shortest time possible,” the statement signed by Zuku Fiber management read in part.

The statement was released at a time many members of the public are raising concerns over the internet hitches being experienced in the company.

Here are some of the tweets as seen by Nairobi News;

It's how audacious @ZukuAmazing are. You disconnect on the pay day, after a week without stable internet.

Show me a Worse service provider.#zuku #Zukunft — Norah (@Nofra88) January 9, 2023

Also read:

Zuku no internet from 24th December kindly solve my issue account number 952638 — Sasa Kwa Nini (@KantrMejja) January 9, 2023

If you have a complaint about Zuku Internet Services please send an email to Communication Authority on chukuahatua@ca.go.ke so they can take action. We cannot keep suffering like this. — Vivianne (@vee_wandera) January 7, 2023

Also read: Zuku explains major internet outage

A year ago, a dissatisfied public member also penned a letter to the Communication Authority (CA) asking that action be taken against Zuku for offering poor internet services.

In the letter, he asked CA to have providers rate their services themselves, giving customers potential downtimes as percentages and providing customers with information about upcoming maintenance to avoid any inconveniences.

Other requests made to the company include; providing customers with proper compensation for any downtimes that surpass the percentages given in the agreement, during any unexpected downtimes, providing information on the cause, the expected timelines and any backup options during that period.

The civilian also asked that Zuku be ordered to provide easily reachable care services and provide a proper breakdown at the end of each billing cycle on uptimes and downtimes and potential compensation in terms of extra hours, cash refunds etc.

Also read: City tycoon gifted Sh5bn mobile phone licence