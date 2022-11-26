16 suspects of robbery with violence arrested in Embakasi





Police in Embakasi in conjunction with officers attached to the National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) on the evening of Friday, November 25, 2022, nabbed 16 suspects of robbery with violence.

The police say that the 16 were also nabbed while in possession of various weapons, which include knives, machetes, scissors and hammers.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspects were also in possession of 158 rolls of bhang and two litres of chang’aa.

The officers made the arrests following a series of complaints of mugging from members of the public within Transami area and the footbridge.

“Officers from this command accompanied by NGAO team raided a hideout made of polythene and mabati structures and occupied by street families and arrested the 16.

They were identified as Festus Ngula, John Onderi Nyongote, Arnord nweso Makau, Maxwel Wanjohi, Eric Muthama Mutuku, Brian Mutunga Mutie, David Kiema, Shadrack Amin, Solomon Brian and Kelvin Wesley.

Others are; Brian Ochieng, Bahati Kioko, Mutisya Muia, Kimani Njoki and Kaisa Maunga.

The officers went ahead and carried out a thorough such within the makeshift houses and also found the following exhibits; a toy pistol, 37 knives, three machetes, two hammers, six scissors and 10 token meter boxes from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company, 158 rolls of bhang and 500grammes of bhang, two liters of chang’aa, three mobile phones and one Zuku decorder.

The 16 suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in court and will be charged with various offences which include preparation to commit felony.

The scene was visited by top police officers in Embakassi Sub-County who went ahead and demolished the makeshift structures where the street families have been residing.

Currently, the suspects are being grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who want to ascertain on whose command the 16 have been operating.

