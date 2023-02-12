AKA’s father-in-law mourns his death, Twitter reacts





South Africa is in mourning as the music community, friends, and family pay their respects to the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, a prominent rapper who was brutally murdered over the weekend.

Moses Tembe, the father of Anele “Nelli” Tembe, AKA’s late girlfriend, expressed his deep pain and shock over the tragic news.

“Kiernan was an exceptionally talented musician, and his music significantly contributed to South Africa’s musical landscape.

Our hearts go out to his parents, Tony and Lynn, daughter Kairo, and the extended family,” Tembe said in a statement.

He also appealed to the public to show compassion and give the Forbes family space, time, and respect during this difficult time.

Nelli Tembe’s death, which occurred in April 11, 2021, was equally devastating. The young woman died after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town, leading to an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

In an interview, AKA said he is looking forward to one day give his side of the story on what really happened.

At the time, Tembe stated that the family had decided not to speculate about the police inquiry findings and instead focus on establishing the Anele Tembe Foundation, which aimed to benefit young women and parents.

Tembe has previously spoken out against the speculation surrounding his daughter’s death, stating that she was neither suicidal nor did she commit suicide.

He also highlighted the issue of substance abuse in South Africa, which he believes is a serious problem that needs to be addressed.

The loss of two young lives is a tragedy for South Africa and the world. May AKA and Nelli Tembe rest in peace and may their families find comfort during this difficult time.

Here are some reactions from black Twitter.

EARLIER: Family friend Sandile Zungu chokes up as he reads a tribute from Anele Tembe’s parents. Her dad, Moses, categorically states she did not die of suicide. #RIPNellie pic.twitter.com/5ZMG7qQGNO — Nokukhanya ‘Siri’ Mntambo (@khanya_mntambo) April 16, 2021

Moses Tembe is a respected businessman in KZN & even nationally to a certain extent. This thing of you guys are doing here, linking him to the killing of AKA, tarnishes his image, a lot of people doing that don’t even know Moses, but are doing such for social media clout. — Slwane Mthimkhulu (@Mtamerri) February 11, 2023

