Angela Chibalonza’s husband speaks about life after her death





When popular gospel singer Angela Chibalonza died, she left behind a husband, Bishop Elisha Muliri and 9-month old baby named Wonder Glory.

Chibalonza tragically died 15-years-ago in a grisly road accident along the Nakuru Nairobi Highway after performing at Egerton University.

Bishop Muliri, the husband of the late gospel singer Angela Chibalonza, opened up about the pain of losing his wife in a recent interview with SPM Buzz.

He said that it has been a difficult journey to move on without her, but God has made it easier.

“Losing a loved one is a pain that can only be understood by those who have experienced it.”

Bishop Muliri particularly felt the pain because Chibalonza passed away when their daughter Wonder was only nine months old.

He shared that it was hard losing someone he needed the most at that time.

“Anyone who has lost a loved one, can understand the pain. You feel the pain when you suddenly lose someone you needed her the most,” he said.

Wonder Chibalonza has grown up to embrace her mother’s legacy.

She has followed in her footsteps by pursuing a career in music and is already making waves in the gospel industry.

Muliri says that when she sings, he can feel her mother’s presence in her.

Though she is yet to reach her full potential, her talent is undeniable, and many are excited to see what the future holds for her.

In May, 2022, during the launch of Chibalonza’s Foundation, Wonder celebrated her mum for being impactful to society.

Wonder also talked about the foundation’s aim to support young girls and women by providing education and mentorship.

“My mother loved empowering women, and I believe this foundation will continue with her legacy. We want to give hope to young girls and women and let them know that they can achieve their dreams,” she said.

Wonder expressed her gratitude to everyone who has supported her and her family since her mother’s passing, and encouraged them to continue supporting the foundation’s mission.