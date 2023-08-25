Anonymous Sudan threatens to attack Kenyan government websites again





Anonymous Sudan Company, which hacked websites in the country on July 27, 2023, has again threatened to disrupt the Kenya Education Network.

In a statement posted on its Telegram page, the shadowy organisation said it will further attack Kenya’s critical infrastructure.

“We are currently attacking Kenya’s critical infrastructure. You will notice a disruption in the Kenya Education Network,” the statement read in full.

However, despite the threats by the organisation by the time of going to press all the websites in the education sector were still operational.

The company hit news headlines towards the end of July when it hacked most of the Kenyan Government websites.

The company has been targeting government websites in other countries, including Israel, United Arab Emirates, France and Australia. This was the first time it attacked Kenya.

At the time, the hackers affected most government websites, which included e-citizen, mobile banking, making transactions on Mpesa and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA’s) website.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo admitted that the government’s online services were indeed hacked.

The CS, however, said that no data was lost during the attack and that the government was working around the clock to resolve the problem and secure the platform.

Anonymous Sudan, is a collective of hackers who, since January 2023, have been claiming responsibility for several Distributed-Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks on critical online services in Kenya.

These cyberattacks have affected the websites of government agencies, newspapers, and more. While some date back to a few days ago, some are quite recent, with more promised to occur.

Anonymous Sudan says it is conducting hacks in Africa on behalf of oppressed Muslims globally.

From Technext’s investigation, which included joining the group’s Telegram channel, the reason for these attacks stems from the ongoing war of words between Kenya and Sudan.

Worried about Sudan’s 100+ days of conflict, Kenyan President William Ruto recently proposed that East African troops offer peacekeeping support.

Already, Nairobi News has established that the United States of America (USA) is trying to broker a peace deal between the warring teams.

