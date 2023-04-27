Badge subscription: Riggy G’s Twitter grey verification restored

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in this picture taken at Kangocho Secondary School in Nyeri County on March 29, 20223. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The government has finally paid the Twitter badge subscription for the account of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This after the Deputy President was deprived of the Twitter legacy blue badge for two weeks following changes at the giant’s social media company.

The DP’s account, with more than 500,000 followers, was stripped of the grey verification on Easter Sunday. However, the initial blue verification remained.

The grey verification is reserved for multilateral organizations or government officials. President William Ruto’s Twitter account has also a grey check mark.

According to Twitter verification management, any organization that purchases a subscription to Verified Organizations will receive a gold checkmark and square avatar if they are a business or non-profit, or a grey checkmark and circular avatar if they are a governmental or multilateral organization.

According to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, any user with an account that is eligible for the badge must have been at least 30 days old, and have genuine names before paying a monthly subscription of Sh1,040.

Other government officials with verified accounts include Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Attorney General Justin Muturi and Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Early this month, Twitter deprived verification from all personal and organisations accounts who did not subscribe to its latest terms, a move that affected many companies and celebrities across the globe.

Some users and organisations including some giant media houses remained adamant to subscription terms.

Defiance from several users with huge following compelled Twitter to restore to the verifications to all users with one million follower, hence enjoying unpaid badges.

