Buruburu cocaine den: How detectives raided notorious narco hideout

Cocaine and cash cocaine seized at the Buruburu drug den. PHOTO| COURTESY





Startling details have emerged regarding a meticulously executed operation carried out by sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), leading to the bust of a cocaine den in Nairobi’s Buruburu area.

The raid, which took place on Wednesday, August 17, 2023, resulted in the seizure of cocaine pellets and an astonishing sum of Sh2 million in various foreign currencies.

Under the coordination of a multi-agency team, the operation unfolded as the investigators descended upon a residence nestled within Harambee Estate.

Upon gaining entry, law enforcement agents uncovered 18 pellets containing the highly addictive drug, subsequently apprehending two suspects who were identified as Mr Curtis Muli and Ms Teresa Achieng.

The pair is currently in custody at the Muthaiga Police Station, where they await further investigations in anticipation of their forthcoming arraignment.

The substantial sum of foreign currency found at the scene, totaling $12,601 USD, €15 Euros, Sh509,495, Tsh24,000, and 10,000 Angolan Kwanza, is believed to be linked to drug trafficking activities.

A comprehensive statement released by the DCI revealed additional details about the operation, highlighting the meticulous search that extended to an adjacent house suspected to be a stash location within the same vicinity.

From this secondary location, authorities retrieved three test tubes, a digital weighing machine, and an ID card belonging to one of the suspects, Curtis Muli Mutuku.

The approximate weight of the seized suspected drugs was estimated at 0.244 grams.

This successful Buruburu raid follows closely on the heels of another triumphant operation conducted just two days earlier in Ngara, Nairobi County.

During this operation, detectives apprehended Ms. Teresia Wanjiru and two minors. Alongside these arrests, authorities seized a staggering Sh13.4 million in cash and an extensive haul of 26 gunny bags laden with cannabis.

In the ongoing pursuit of justice, detectives are actively seeking Ms. Nancy Indoverie Kizungu, also known as Mathe, who is believed to have operated in collaboration with Ms Wanjiru.

Ms Kizungu, a prominent bhang distributor based in Kariua B within the city center, is reported to have evoked fear even among law enforcement personnel due to her notoriety.

The recent operations underscore the unwavering commitment of the DCI and allied agencies to combat drug-related crimes and safeguarding the community from the perils of narcotics trafficking.

